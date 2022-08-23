DMK members walk out of Puducherry Assembly

The DMK and the BJP members had heated exchanges over remarks on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
August 23, 2022 17:21 IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A reference made by DMK member L. Sambath against Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the Puducherry Assembly on August 23 led to heated exchanges between the DMK and the BJP members. 

The DMK MLAs staged a walk-out and complained to Speaker R. Selvam that Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar (BJP) had tried to prevent them from raising issues.

Sparks flew when Mr. Sambath alleged that the Lt. Governor was acting as a “super Chief Minister”. He was speaking during a debate on a motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor for having addressed the Assembly. 

Mr. Sambath alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had betrayed the voters as nothing happened after the National Democratic Alliance entered office in 2021. The Centre had not allocated adequate funds, and the Lt. Governor was acting as a “super Chief Minister”, he said.

Mr. Saravana Kumar questioned the DMK member for making such remarks and asked the Chair to expunge them.  Independent legislator M. Sivasankar, a supporter of the BJP in the House, said the DMK had no right to talk about governance after having aligned itself with the Congress. It should have questioned the previous Congress government about its non-performance, he added.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam (BJP) and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan (AINRC) also criticised the DMK member for his remarks.

After entering into an argument with the BJP MLAs, Leader of the Opposition and DMK convener R. Siva staged led his party MLAs out. He complained to Mr. Selvam about Mr. Saravanan Kumar having interrupted the DMK members during the debate. 

Even during the question hour, the DMK and BJP members clashed over the naming of a housing scheme.

