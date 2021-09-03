DMK leads walkout from Puducherry Assembly

3 Independents join issue over resolution against farm laws

Three Independents on Thursday joined DMK and Congress members in staging a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly against the denial of permission to the Dravidian party to move a resolution seeking withdrawal of the controversial farm laws introduced by the Union Government.

During a discussion on demands for grants, Opposition leader R. Siva raised the issue of farm laws, and wanted the House to pass a resolution requesting the Centre to withdraw the legislation.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar countered the Opposition leader’s charge that the three legislation were against the farming community. The Chief Minister was away when the issue was raised.

The Home Minister said the Opposition wanted to move the resolution with a political motive, and urged them to give specifics on the adverse impact of the legislation. Mr. Kumar said that only middlemen were against the legislation as a large number of farmers had accepted the laws. Mr. Siva said, “We will not accept the replies given by the BJP Ministers. Let the Chief Minister make a statement.”

The issue again cropped up after the Chief Minister returned to the floor. The DMK and the Congress members were on their feet demanding answers after the Chief Minister occupied his seat. As the Chief Minister maintained silence, the DMK and Congress members staged a walkout.

Independents G. Nehru, P.R. Siva and Prakash Kumar, who so far maintained equidistance from the NDA and the Congress-DMK camp joined the eight protesting legislators.