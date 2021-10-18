DMK leader urges govt. to intervene in getting MCC lifted

Continued enforcement will adversely affect people: Siva

Leader of the Opposition and DMK convener R. Siva has urged the AINRC-BJP government to intervene in getting the model code of conduct imposed by the State Election Commission (SEC) lifted in the interests of the people in the wake of the Madras High Court ordering that proceedings on the local bodies elections be kept in abeyance.

In a statement, Mr. Siva pointed out that the SEC had, in response to a joint plea by political parties on lifting the model code, stated that it would remain in operation as the Madras High Court had not stayed it in its ruling on a petition challenging the second notification for conduct of the civic polls.

The SEC’s position went against the spirit of democracy as the legislators represent the people, Mr. Siva said.

Alleging that the NDA government was responsible for the failure to implement welfare schemes for the people, Mr. Siva said the continued enforcement of the model code would adversely affect the people. He pointed out that already the implementation of schemes had been stalled because of the rift between the AINRC and the BJP over Cabinet formation and portfolio allocation. The Budget was presented only on August 26 though the alliance was elected to power on May 2.

The implementation of the Budget announcements, such as regularisation of contract appointees, reopening of ration shops, and disbursal of salary arrears would be held up with the model code of conduct in force.

As proper delimitation of wards and reservation of seats could take months, Mr. Siva said Puducherry's development would be severely affected if the government does not implement the schemes till then. He called for government’s intervention to get the model code of conduct lifted and Budget announcements implemented in public interest.