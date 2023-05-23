ADVERTISEMENT

DMK leader petitions Collector to set up a common laundry facility in Villianur

May 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There are over 300 washermen families residing in the Villianur Assembly constituency and it has been a long-pending demand to build a facility for them on a government site, says R.Siva in his petition

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader R. Siva has petitioned the Collector to provide a common laundry facility on poramboke land in Villianur, which was home to a sizeable community of washermen families.

Mr. Siva, who met the Collector E. Vallavan and handed over the petition, pointed out that there were more than 300 washermen, and their families, residing in the Villianur Assembly constituency. It has been a long-standing demand to build a laundry facility on a government site.

Mr. Siva pointed out that when he had raised this demand in the Assembly, the Minister concerned had given an assurance that the government would identify a poramboke site and construct a laundry facility. However, as further work on the proposal was yet to make any progress, he urged the administration to identify a suitable site in Villianur block and take steps to construct a laundry shed with quarters for the washermen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US