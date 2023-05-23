HamberMenu
DMK leader petitions Collector to set up a common laundry facility in Villianur

There are over 300 washermen families residing in the Villianur Assembly constituency and it has been a long-pending demand to build a facility for them on a government site, says R.Siva in his petition

May 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader R. Siva has petitioned the Collector to provide a common laundry facility on poramboke land in Villianur, which was home to a sizeable community of washermen families.

Mr. Siva, who met the Collector E. Vallavan and handed over the petition, pointed out that there were more than 300 washermen, and their families, residing in the Villianur Assembly constituency. It has been a long-standing demand to build a laundry facility on a government site.

Mr. Siva pointed out that when he had raised this demand in the Assembly, the Minister concerned had given an assurance that the government would identify a poramboke site and construct a laundry facility. However, as further work on the proposal was yet to make any progress, he urged the administration to identify a suitable site in Villianur block and take steps to construct a laundry shed with quarters for the washermen.

