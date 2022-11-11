DMK leader flays Puducherry govt. for not operating student-only buses

R. Siva | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has flayed the AINRC led- NDA government for the delay in operating studentonly buses in Puducherry.

In a statement, the Opposition leader said the delay in operating buses for students was causing economic constraints for children in rural areas. The students in villages have to spend a good part of their parents’ income as travel expenses to schools, due to the absence of buses run by the Education Department, he said.

“In the last six months, the Education Minister has given several assurances on operating the buses but the vehicles have not started plying. The poor students are feeling the burden of daily commuting. This comes at a time when parents have to buy even uniforms for their wards as the government has failed to supply dress material for students in the current academic year,” Mr Siva said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also flayed the government for not attending to complaints on the quality of food served in schools by Akshaya Patra. The students and parents have also expressed unhappiness on the food served as eggs were not part of the menu for the noon meal programme, he said.