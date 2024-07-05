DMK lawyers stage protest against new criminal laws

Lawyers affiliated with the DMK staged a protest in front of the integrated court complex in Puducherry on Friday, demanding that the three new criminal laws be repealed. The demonstration, organised on the instruction of DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva, was in response to a call by the DMK’s legal wing for protests at courts against the laws that were allegedly “anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic”. L. Sambath, MLA; S. Parimalan, DMK advocate wing convener; and leaders from the Congress, Left parties, and the VCK participated.

