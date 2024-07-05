GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK lawyers stage protest against new criminal laws

Published - July 05, 2024 10:34 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers affiliated with the DMK staged a protest in front of the integrated court complex in Puducherry on Friday, demanding that the three new criminal laws be repealed. The demonstration, organised on the instruction of DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva, was in response to a call by the DMK’s legal wing for protests at courts against the laws that were allegedly “anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic”. L. Sambath, MLA; S. Parimalan, DMK advocate wing convener; and leaders from the Congress, Left parties, and the VCK participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.