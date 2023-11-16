ADVERTISEMENT

DMK launches signature campaign against NEET

November 16, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK led by its convenor R. Siva launched a signature mobilisation campaign on Thursday to demand scrapping of NEET. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

The DMK on Thursday launched a mass signature mobilisation campaign seeking the scrapping of the NEET examination.

DMK convenor R. Siva, who is also Leader of Opposition, inaugurated the campaign that was called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare, to mobilise an estimated 50 lakh signatures in a span of 50 days to demand revocation of the qualifying test.

The DMK has set the goal of collecting one lakh signatures from Puducherry by galvanising its various wings.

L. Sambath, V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthil Kumar, DMK MLAs, and other leaders participated in the launch of the campaign that will unfold across 23 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, the DMK said.

