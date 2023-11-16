HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK launches signature campaign against NEET

November 16, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The DMK led by its convenor R. Siva launched a signature mobilisation campaign on Thursday to demand scrapping of NEET.

The DMK led by its convenor R. Siva launched a signature mobilisation campaign on Thursday to demand scrapping of NEET. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

The DMK on Thursday launched a mass signature mobilisation campaign seeking the scrapping of the NEET examination.

DMK convenor R. Siva, who is also Leader of Opposition, inaugurated the campaign that was called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare, to mobilise an estimated 50 lakh signatures in a span of 50 days to demand revocation of the qualifying test.

The DMK has set the goal of collecting one lakh signatures from Puducherry by galvanising its various wings.

L. Sambath, V. Annibal Kennedy, R. Senthil Kumar, DMK MLAs, and other leaders participated in the launch of the campaign that will unfold across 23 Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, the DMK said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.