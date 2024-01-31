ADVERTISEMENT

DMK launches hunger strike demanding restoration of Velrampet lake

January 31, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government spoiled the water body by handing over fishing rights to a private individual, says DMK MLA L. Sambath

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader R. Siva, along with DMK legislators, at Mudhaliarpet on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of Velrampet lake at Mudaliarpet on Tuesday.

DMK MLA representing Mudaliarpet constituency L. Sambath, launched the agitation. Opposition leader R. Siva and other legislators later joined him in the protest.

Mr. Sambath told reporters that the lake was one of the major sources for recharging groundwater in the area. The lake, for long, has catered to the agricultural and drinking water needs of people in Puducherry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government spoiled the water body by handing over fishing rights to a private individual. Since then, the water holding capacity of the lake has come down drastically because of encroachment, he said.

People in the constituency have been demanding the cancellation of permission given for fishing in the lake. They want encroachments to be removed and the lake restored to its original condition, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US