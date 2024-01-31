GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK launches hunger strike demanding restoration of Velrampet lake

The government spoiled the water body by handing over fishing rights to a private individual, says DMK MLA L. Sambath

January 31, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader R. Siva, along with DMK legislators, at Mudhaliarpet on Tuesday.

Opposition leader R. Siva, along with DMK legislators, at Mudhaliarpet on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of Velrampet lake at Mudaliarpet on Tuesday.

DMK MLA representing Mudaliarpet constituency L. Sambath, launched the agitation. Opposition leader R. Siva and other legislators later joined him in the protest.

Mr. Sambath told reporters that the lake was one of the major sources for recharging groundwater in the area. The lake, for long, has catered to the agricultural and drinking water needs of people in Puducherry.

The government spoiled the water body by handing over fishing rights to a private individual. Since then, the water holding capacity of the lake has come down drastically because of encroachment, he said.

People in the constituency have been demanding the cancellation of permission given for fishing in the lake. They want encroachments to be removed and the lake restored to its original condition, he said.

