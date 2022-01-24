DMK known for doublespeak on all major issues: Anbalagan

Puducherry

24 January 2022 23:15 IST

He questions DMK’s decision on conduct of local body polls

The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK has criticised the DMK for seeking immediate conduct of local body polls after approaching the court on the issue of reservation for Backward Classes (BC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Schedule annoounced

AIADMK secretary, east, A. Anbalagan said the State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the schedule for local body polls in the Union Territory, from October 21.

After the SEC notification on the polls arrived, the Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, approached the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the SEC for conducting the polls only after deciding the quota for BC and ST candidates.

“Now, after the court intervention, a Commission is in the process of deciding the quota for the two communities. The DMK has got no right to ask the government to conduct the polls immediately when the quota issue was being settled,” he added.

The local leadership of the DMK went to the court knowing very well that the civic body elections in Tamil Nadu were conducted without providing reservation for BC and ST. The DMK was known for doublespeak on all major issues, he alleged.