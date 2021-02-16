DMK iterates demand on nominated MLAs issue

PUDUCHERRY

The DMK has reiterated the demand to either scrap the appointment of nominated legislators to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly or delegate the power to appoint such MLAs to the elected government.

In a statement, DMK leader in Assembly and party convener (South) R. Siva said the entire electoral process would be defeated if power to appoint nominated legislators was vested with the Centre.

Even a candidate of a political party defeated in the elections could be appointed as a nominated legislator. A person appointed in such a manner as nominated MLA could even decide the fate of an elected government, he said. The nominated legislators could also decide who would represent the people of the Union Territory in the Rajya Sabha, he said. Hence Mr. Siva said the Centre should either ban the appointment of nominated legislators to the Assembly or give the power of appointment to the elected government.

