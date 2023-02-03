ADVERTISEMENT

DMK flays Puducherry government on Statehood and non- implementation of schemes announced in the Budget

February 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

DMK MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly. Opposition leader R. Siva said the government has failed to bring a resolution in the House demanding Statehood

The Hindu Bureau

DMK legislators came to the Assembly on bicycles wearing school uniform on Friday, as a mark of protest against the delay in distributing uniforms for government school students in the Union Territory. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The DMK on Friday flayed the Puducherry government for not taking any stern stand on obtaining Statehood for the Union Territory and also for non-implementation of programmes announced in the Budget.

After staging a walkout in the Assembly, Opposition leader R. Siva told reporters that the government has failed to bring a resolution in the House demanding Statehood. T

The government did not allow the party to raise issues in the House. They are not serious in getting Statehood and hence avoided a discussion. The party had been demanding that the Chief Minister convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to meet the Prime Minister on the Statehood issue. The Chief Minister has not responded to the request, the DMK convenor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DMK legislators had cycled to the Assembly wearing school uniforms as a mark of protest against the delay in providing school uniform to the government school students.

Mr. Siva said government school students were yet to get uniforms even after reaching the fag end of the academic year. The government had promised to distribute free bicycles and laptops to the students. The assurances have only remained on paper, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US