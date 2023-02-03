DMK flays Puducherry government on Statehood and non- implementation of schemes announced in the Budget

February 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The DMK on Friday flayed the Puducherry government for not taking any stern stand on obtaining Statehood for the Union Territory and also for non-implementation of programmes announced in the Budget.

After staging a walkout in the Assembly, Opposition leader R. Siva told reporters that the government has failed to bring a resolution in the House demanding Statehood. T

The government did not allow the party to raise issues in the House. They are not serious in getting Statehood and hence avoided a discussion. The party had been demanding that the Chief Minister convene an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to meet the Prime Minister on the Statehood issue. The Chief Minister has not responded to the request, the DMK convenor said.

The DMK legislators had cycled to the Assembly wearing school uniforms as a mark of protest against the delay in providing school uniform to the government school students.

Mr. Siva said government school students were yet to get uniforms even after reaching the fag end of the academic year. The government had promised to distribute free bicycles and laptops to the students. The assurances have only remained on paper, he added.