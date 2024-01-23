GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK flays participation of government officials in Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Puducherry

Opposition leader R. Siva said the yatra was part of the BJP’s election campaign, but the Puducherry government had led officials participate in it, in an attempt to show that Central schemes had benefited people

January 23, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The DMK organised a demonstration in front of District Collectorate to highlight failure of Central schemes in Puducherry, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The DMK organised a demonstration in front of District Collectorate to highlight failure of Central schemes in Puducherry, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has criticised the AINRC-led NDA government for allowing officers to participate in the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Puducherry.

Addressing a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate, he said Central schemes have not yielded the desired results, but a propaganda was being carried out through the yatra, to try and show that people have benefitted from Central schemes. The District Collector was allowing officers to take part in the programme, he said.

“The Central government launched the yatra as part of the BJP’s election campaign. The government has allowed officials to participate in the programme as if they are BJP workers. They have become part of the election campaign. This has to be condemned by all,” he said.

Flaying the government in Puducherry, the DMK leader said the alliance came to power with several promises including a revival of textile mills. “The Prime Minister promised to make the Union Territory the best. But after the AINRC-BJP government came to power, the U.T. has become the worst, because of misgovernance. The Lt Governor is touring all kinds of places. She should visit the sugar mills, textile mills and interact with sugarcane famers and workers to understand their plight,” he said.

The DMK leader also sought a white paper on the revenue earned from the tourism sector.

Mr Siva said the DMK would organise more protests in the coming days if officers were used to propagate Central schemes. DMK legislators also participated in the demonstration.

Related Topics

Puducherry / Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.