DMK flays participation of government officials in Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Puducherry

January 23, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has criticised the AINRC-led NDA government for allowing officers to participate in the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Puducherry.

Addressing a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate, he said Central schemes have not yielded the desired results, but a propaganda was being carried out through the yatra, to try and show that people have benefitted from Central schemes. The District Collector was allowing officers to take part in the programme, he said.

“The Central government launched the yatra as part of the BJP’s election campaign. The government has allowed officials to participate in the programme as if they are BJP workers. They have become part of the election campaign. This has to be condemned by all,” he said.

Flaying the government in Puducherry, the DMK leader said the alliance came to power with several promises including a revival of textile mills. “The Prime Minister promised to make the Union Territory the best. But after the AINRC-BJP government came to power, the U.T. has become the worst, because of misgovernance. The Lt Governor is touring all kinds of places. She should visit the sugar mills, textile mills and interact with sugarcane famers and workers to understand their plight,” he said.

The DMK leader also sought a white paper on the revenue earned from the tourism sector.

Mr Siva said the DMK would organise more protests in the coming days if officers were used to propagate Central schemes. DMK legislators also participated in the demonstration.