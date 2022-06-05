DMK does not want AIADMK and me to reunite: Sasikala

V.K. Sasikala | Photo Credit: The Hindu

June 05, 2022 15:16 IST

Party’s former interim general secretary says she will set everything right

The ruling DMK does not want the AIADMK to reunite, its former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala claimed in Tindivanam on Sunday.

Replying to a question posed at an interaction with journalists on the possibility of her heading the AIADMK, she said she would adopt a strategy to set right everything. “The DMK is now keen that I and AIADMK do not reunite. They want the status quo to continue. I have been in politics for 38 years [she was aide to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa] and I know how to set right everything and bring about a change,” she said.

She charged that the DMK had failed the people in maintaining law and order and all its claims that the government had implemented several schemes announced in its election manifesto were only “unfounded” and fake.

According to her, the crime rate in Tamil Nadu had increased manifold during the last one year of the DMK rule. Heinous crimes, including murders, had taken place on an alarming scale. Out of 600 heinous crimes reported in the State in the last one year, more than half were from Chennai alone, she told journalists.

She faulted the trifurcation of the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate saying it had given an easy opportunity for criminals to shift from one place to another within the city.

“The present government is only misleading the people by making repeated claims of Dravidian model,” she alleged.