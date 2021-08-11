Puducherry

DMK demands speedy completion of Arumparthapuram bypass

In a memorandum addressed to CM N. Rangasamy on Wednesday, Opposition leader and DMK convenor (South) R. Siva (in pic) has urged completion of the project at the earliest. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY:

The DMK has urged the government to complete the Arumparthapuram bypass at the earliest.

In a memorandum addressed to CM N. Rangasamy on Wednesday, Opposition leader and DMK convenor (South) R. Siva has urged completion of the project at the earliest.

The bypass project was aimed to ease traffic congestion on Puducherry - Villupuram road. Once the bypass materialises, vehicles coming from 100 feet road could take the bypass to travel to Villupuram without entering town, he said

The land has been acquired in several parts to construct the road. Anti-social elements are using the vacant land for illegal activities, including parking of expired vehicles, he said.

The government should expedite construction of the bypass, he said. Party legislator Sampath was also present when the memorandum was submitted.


