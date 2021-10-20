DMK demands Deepavali bonus for government staff

‘Govt. can’t hide behind MCC for not fulfilling its poll promises’

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has demanded an immediate announcement on disbursement of bonus for government employees.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the government employees were expecting a bonus for Deepavali. The government has not made its stand clear on whether it will be giving a bonus to the employees, he said adding the AINRC-led NDA government was trying to take advantage of the Model Code of Conduct for the local bodies polls for not to implement any programmes. The government cannot hide behind MCC for not fulfilling its poll promises, he added.

Reminding the Chief Minister of the commitment given by him on the floor of the Assembly to provide five months pending salary to workers in government enterprises and cooperative societies, Mr. Siva said if the government was finding MCC an obstacle in fulfilling the promises it should approach the court.

He also urged the State Election Commission to withdraw the MCC at the earliest.