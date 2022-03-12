DMK demands convening of Planning Board to finalise Puducherry’s annual Budget

‘Presenting an interim Budget would hamper development activities’

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Siva has demanded convening of the Planning Board to finalise the annual Budget.

In a statement on Saturday, the DMK leader said the government should not follow the practice followed for the last 10 years of first presenting a vote on account and then tabling a full Budget in the Assembly. Urging Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to discard the practice, he said the Planning Board should be convened immediately to hold pre-Budget consultations.

The board should be convened so that members could discuss the percentage of funds utilised by each department during the current fiscal and finalise the annual statement for 2022-23, Mr. Siva said.

“There are only a few days left for the current financial year to end. The government has not taken any steps to finalise the Budget. Like in the past 10 years, the government should not present a vote on account to meet the expenditure for the first four to five months and then present a full Budget. The meeting of the Planning Board should be convened to discuss and finalise the Budget,” he said, and added that presenting an interim Budget would hamper development activities.