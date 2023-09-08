DMK convenor joins issue with L-G on her response to party MP A. Raja’s critique of Sanatana Dharma

September 08, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor in Puducherry R. Siva has hit back at Lieutenant Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan for responding to party MP A. Raja’s critique of Sanatana Dharma by casting aspersions on whether the DMK practised social justice by assigning persons from lower social rungs to leadership roles.

In a press statement, Mr. Siva said Dr. Tamilisai, who was toeing the BJP’s line on Sanatana Dharma, should reflect on the fact that it was the Dravidian principle of social justice which was the foundation for the NDA government’s recent proposal to earmark 10% of MBBS seats for government school students clearing NEET.

Responding to Mr. Raja’s staunch endorsement of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for eradicating Sanatana Dharma for being “exclusionary and discriminatory against backward and scheduled classes” that has since sparked a national row, Ms. Soundararajan had recently sought to know whether the DMK would allow someone like Mr. Raja to head the party, or occupy the Chief Minister chair. She had also called on those rallying against a misguided notion of Sanatana Dharma to first protest the unjust structure within the DMK that prevented the rise to the top of anyone from backward sections.

Countering Ms. Soundararajan’s portrayal of the DMK, Mr. Siva stated that the party had accorded several key positions and responsibilities in the party to Mr. Raja, including the MP post at the age of 32 and a Union Cabinet Ministership later. It would be in the fitness of things if the Lt. Governor avoided diminishing the office by making the stage of a government function a political platform, Mr. Siva said.