DMK convenor calls for priority measures to protect farmers

Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor in Puducherry R. Siva has called for measured to expedite distribution of green manure seeds to farmers ahead of the samba harvest cycle.

In a statement, Mr. Siva pointed out that while the Union Government followed a policy of releasing green manure seeds at subsidised rates at the beginning of the season to protect the livelihood of the farmers and to prevent soil degradation, the Agriculture Department in Puducherry was providing the seeds to farmers as a post-procurement subsidy.

Due to this, the small and marginal farmers are facing difficulties in procuring green manure seeds in bulk. The Puducherry Agriculture Department should realise this and take steps to provide fertiliser seeds in time and subsidy during the Samba season.

Likewise, the farmers were suffering greatly due to the negligence of the Agriculture Department in not procuring paddy seeds required for the samba season every year. If about 160 tonnes of paddy seed is required annually, the government has only collected about 40 tonnes. There is a delay in procuring the remaining requirement of 120 tonnes of paddy seeds. Unseasonal paddy crops are harvested because they are procured on time and given to the farmers on subsidy.

Meanwhile, the oldest bed dam built by the French in 1906 across the Sankarabarani river between Sellipattu and Pillayarkuppam in Puducherry was completely damaged in 2011. As a result, the groundwater level in the 20 nearby villages has dropped drastically and vast tracts of agricultural lands are without irrigation source. Farmers have been protesting for the construction of a new dam, but to no avail, he said.

Farmers have also alleged that biofertilizers, zinc sulphate and neem cake required for the samba season are not supplied on time. The Agriculture Department should not hesitate to monitor and take appropriate action against private seed and fertiliser sellers who sell at a higher price to the detriment of the farmers.

Encroachments on irrigation channels should be removed and desilted on a war footing before the monsoon season, the DMK leader said. He sought stringent action against those who discharge sewage into lakes and ponds. It is regrettable that the Government has failed to protect Ousteri Lake, which is a source of drinking water for the city and irrigation needs of farmers during the Samba season, he said.

Mr. Siva warned that the DMK farmers’ wing would be forced into an agitation if the Department remained negligent on undertaking measures on a priority basis to protect the interests of ryots.