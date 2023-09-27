DMK convenor calls for constitution of a panel to monitor dengue-control measures

September 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leader of the Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has called upon the government to constitute a panel of officials to check the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

In a statement, Mr. Siva said the rapid spread of dengue fever in Puducherry over the past month, that claimed the lives of two women, has created a sense of panic among the public. In Puducherry, more than 1,000 people were being treated for dengue and other severe infections like chikungunya and malaria.

The Health Department itself has warned the public that the spread of dengue was 50% higher than how it was in the previous year while calling for maintenance of household hygiene to prevent breeding of the vector aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Expressing doubt over whether the government was making all-out efforts to effectively prevent the spread of dengue, Mr. Siva said the administration’s role did not end with issuing public alerts. There is no sign of health workers being engaged in door-to-door preventive measures. The government has also failed to involve constituency-wise legislators, he said.

He cited neighbouring Tamil Nadu where the machinery was busy identifying mosquito-breeding sites, carrying out entomological investigations, opening fever treatment centres round-the-clock in government hospitals, stocking up testing kits, medicines, blood components and platelets required to treat dengue.

The DMK leader urged the government to put to use services of bureaucrats better by forming a panel of officers to supervise and lead field work in disease control and vector management. He warned of the DMK leading a mass agitation if the government failed to shed complacency and take necessary measures to check the spread of dengue.

