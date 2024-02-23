ADVERTISEMENT

DMK, Congress walk out Assembly over presentation of Vote on Account

February 23, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

DMK and Congress legislators after staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

:

The Principal Opposition party, the DMK, and its ally, the Congress, on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assembly to express displeasure over the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to present a Vote on Account and conduct the proceedings of the House for a short duration.

When Speaker R. Selvam read out obituary references, legislators of both the parties stood up and sought an explanation from the government for presenting a Vote on Account instead of a full Budget.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said that after a 12-year-gap, the government presented a full Budget in 2023. “It was appreciated by the people. But now, it has decided to present an interim Budget, citing Lok Sabha election. However, several States have presented a full Budget. The Centre has already allocated the amount for the Union Territory in its Budget. If the government was serious, it could have presented a regular Budget,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva said that the government should provide the exact reason for presenting an interim Budget. “Is it because you [the AINRC] have differences with your alliance partner, the BJP, or the Lieutenant Governor? The Chief Minister should give a statement,” he said.

‘Brief session’

He also questioned the decision to hold the session for a day.

The legislators wanted to raise several issues, but the government decided to hold only a brief session, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US