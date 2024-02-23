DMK, Congress walk out Assembly over presentation of Vote on Account

February 23, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Principal Opposition party, the DMK, and its ally, the Congress, on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assembly to express displeasure over the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to present a Vote on Account and conduct the proceedings of the House for a short duration.

When Speaker R. Selvam read out obituary references, legislators of both the parties stood up and sought an explanation from the government for presenting a Vote on Account instead of a full Budget.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said that after a 12-year-gap, the government presented a full Budget in 2023. “It was appreciated by the people. But now, it has decided to present an interim Budget, citing Lok Sabha election. However, several States have presented a full Budget. The Centre has already allocated the amount for the Union Territory in its Budget. If the government was serious, it could have presented a regular Budget,” he said.

Mr. Siva said that the government should provide the exact reason for presenting an interim Budget. “Is it because you [the AINRC] have differences with your alliance partner, the BJP, or the Lieutenant Governor? The Chief Minister should give a statement,” he said.

‘Brief session’

He also questioned the decision to hold the session for a day.

The legislators wanted to raise several issues, but the government decided to hold only a brief session, he said.