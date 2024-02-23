GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK, Congress walk out Assembly over presentation of Vote on Account

February 23, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DMK and Congress legislators after staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday.

DMK and Congress legislators after staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

:

The Principal Opposition party, the DMK, and its ally, the Congress, on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assembly to express displeasure over the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to present a Vote on Account and conduct the proceedings of the House for a short duration.

When Speaker R. Selvam read out obituary references, legislators of both the parties stood up and sought an explanation from the government for presenting a Vote on Account instead of a full Budget.

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said that after a 12-year-gap, the government presented a full Budget in 2023. “It was appreciated by the people. But now, it has decided to present an interim Budget, citing Lok Sabha election. However, several States have presented a full Budget. The Centre has already allocated the amount for the Union Territory in its Budget. If the government was serious, it could have presented a regular Budget,” he said.

Mr. Siva said that the government should provide the exact reason for presenting an interim Budget. “Is it because you [the AINRC] have differences with your alliance partner, the BJP, or the Lieutenant Governor? The Chief Minister should give a statement,” he said.

‘Brief session’

He also questioned the decision to hold the session for a day.

The legislators wanted to raise several issues, but the government decided to hold only a brief session, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.