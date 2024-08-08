DMK, Congress stage walk out in Assembly over medical admission issue in Puducherry

The Principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its ally Congress on Thursday, August 8, 2024 staged a walk out in the Puducherry Assembly to protest the failure of the administration in obtaining 50% of the seats under government quota in private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same issue, two Independents, Nehru alias Kuppusamy, a supporter of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s ruling All India N R Congress and P. Angalane, a supporter of AINRC’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, also staged a walk out without joining the Opposition bloc in the protest.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Opposition leader R. Siva said the Union Government has directed States to ensure 50% of the seats in private medical colleges are reserved for government sponsored students.

The Puducherry government has completely failed to follow the direction of Centre, thereby depriving several students in Puducherry of getting admission in private medical colleges under government quota, he said.

Though Speaker R. Selvam tried to persuade the members by promising to take up the issue with Mr. Rangasamy, the Opposition decided to stage a walk out to protest against the delay in implementing the quota.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.