ADVERTISEMENT

DMK, Congress stage a walkout from Puducherry Assembly over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Updated - August 14, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 04:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Independent legislator, P.R. Siva, representing Thirunallar in Karaikal region, also joined the Opposition MLAs in protest

The Hindu Bureau

DMK and Congress MLAs stage a walkout from Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The principal Opposition in Puducherry, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and its ally Congress on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the Puducherry government’s failure to provide an assurance not to support the Union government’s bid to amend the Waqf Act, 1995

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent legislator, P.R. Siva, representing Thirunallar in Karaikal region, also joined the Opposition MLAs in protest.

Raising the subject of the amendment to the Waqf Act in the Assembly, DMK legislator A.M.H. Nazeem said the Bill seeking the amendment had been referred to a parliamentary standing committee. He said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had made it clear that the amended Waqf Act would not be implemented in the State. He requested the Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to make a similar assurance in Assembly that the Union Territory would oppose the amendment.

Mr. Siva sought a response from the Chief Minister on the matter, but as the latter did not respond, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Puducherry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US