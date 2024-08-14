GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK, Congress stage a walkout from Puducherry Assembly over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Independent legislator, P.R. Siva, representing Thirunallar in Karaikal region, also joined the Opposition MLAs in protest

Updated - August 14, 2024 04:13 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 04:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
DMK and Congress MLAs stage a walkout from Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

DMK and Congress MLAs stage a walkout from Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The principal Opposition in Puducherry, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and its ally Congress on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the Puducherry government’s failure to provide an assurance not to support the Union government’s bid to amend the Waqf Act, 1995

Independent legislator, P.R. Siva, representing Thirunallar in Karaikal region, also joined the Opposition MLAs in protest.

Raising the subject of the amendment to the Waqf Act in the Assembly, DMK legislator A.M.H. Nazeem said the Bill seeking the amendment had been referred to a parliamentary standing committee. He said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had made it clear that the amended Waqf Act would not be implemented in the State. He requested the Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to make a similar assurance in Assembly that the Union Territory would oppose the amendment.

Mr. Siva sought a response from the Chief Minister on the matter, but as the latter did not respond, the Opposition staged a walkout.

