DMK, Congress members stage walk out in Puducherry Assembly

The principal Opposition, DMK and its ally, Congress, on Monday staged a walk out in the Puducherry Assembly to protest against Speaker R. Selvam’s alleged partiality to the ruling BJP legislators in the house.

Before staging the walk out, the Opposition and the BJP members entered into a fierce argument over certain remarks made by Congress MLA M. Vaithianathan during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

The BJP members got agitated over certain remarks made by the Congress legislator, while making a reference to the loss BJP suffered in the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. The remarks got expunged from the Assembly records on the intervention of Speaker.

The Opposition members objected to the decision of Speaker to expunge the remarks. They said the Congress member was only trying to state the ideological position of the BJP. After expressing their displeasure, Opposition leader R. Siva led a walk-out.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siva raised the issue of postponement of first-year MBBS examinations by the Pondicherry University. The University, without giving any valid reasons, suddenly postponed the exams. The failure on the part of University to give any proper reason has led to several speculations, including question paper leak as one of the possible reasons, the Opposition leader said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly that issues related to affiliation of courses was the reason for delaying the exam. He ruled out any issues of question paper leak in the conduct of examinations by the University. The new schedule will be announced by the University soon, he said.