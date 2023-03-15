DMK-Congress and Independents stage walkout over installation of electricity pre-paid meter

March 15, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Even as Home Minister A. Namassivayam tried to allay fears about installation of pre-paid meters by the Electricity department, DMK, Congress and two Independent legislators on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly to oppose the government’s decision to provide consumers with pre-paid electric meters.

The issue about the proposed move by the government to introduce pre-paid meters came up for discussion during the Question Hour. While replying to a question by BJP legislator Richard John Kumar about hefty power bills for a few residents in Nellithope, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Electricity portfolio, said the consumers in the locality were not paying monthly bills for sometime. The accumulated arrears was one of the reasons for the hefty bills, he said.

Responding to the Minister’s statement, Independent legislator from Karaikal, P. R. Siva said people are getting ten times higher bills due to reasons best known to officials in the department. Joining the issue, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said the installation of Smart meters during the previous government’s time had raised several complaints. Other members belonging to DMK and Congress were also on their feet seeking clarification from the government on the move to install pre paid meters. The members said pre-paid meters would only increase the burden of consumers.

Mr. Namassivayam tried to justify the decision by stating that pre-paid meters would solve many of the problems like excess billing. “People are complaining that excess bills are generated. There are complaints that bills are generated for even faulty meters. Such situations could be avoided if prepaid meters are installed. We will take adequate safeguards to protect the interest of consumers. Nothing will be done without the consent of people and also against the interest of residents,”he added.

The Minister said the Opposition should not raise issues just for the sake of opposing anything the government does. As the Minister was explaining, DMK and Congress Members staged a walkout on the issue. Later, P. R Siva and another Independent Nehru alias Kuppusamy also staged a walkout.

