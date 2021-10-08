‘DMK, Cong. have no right to question govt.’

PUDUCHERRY

08 October 2021 00:50 IST

Both parties failed to conduct the poll: Anbalagan

The Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have no moral right to question the AINRC-led government on the local bodies poll issue, AIADMK secretary (East) A. Anbalagan has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said both the parties failed to take any concrete steps to conduct the poll during their last tenure.

The Supreme Court had come down heavily on the previous government led by Congress for not holding the civic body polls.

The former Chief Minister, V. Narayanasamy, has no right to speak on the polls as he failed to hold the election during his tenure, Mr. Anbalagan said.

He also questioned the right of DMK convenor and Opposition leader R. Siva to issue statements on reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes in local bodies poll.

“Did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin provide reservation for backward people in the local bodies poll?” the AIADMK leader asked.