Puducherry

DMK cadre protest seeking reopening of PDS outlets, court arrest

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva along with several other party workers on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest near Civil Supplies office demanding re-opening of Public Distribution System outlets in the Union Territory.  

Led by Mr. Siva, party workers raised slogans condemning the NDA government in the Union Territory for not taking measures to open the PDS outlets. The party has demanded immediate steps to open the outlets and start distribution of essential items through the ration shops. They also condemned the government for not providing salary to ration shop employees for months, he said. 

Before courting arrest, the Opposition leader said, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had promised to re-open the PDS outlets and start distribution of rice to ration card holders. Even after a year, the government has not taken step to make the PDS outlets functional.

He said the NDA government in the Union Territory had failed to implement any of the poll promises. Others who courted arrest included party legislators L. Sambath and Senthil Kumar. They were later released on station bail. 


