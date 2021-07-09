DMDK functionaries join DMK

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2021 23:27 IST

Around 25 political functionaries, including those from the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam on Friday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam at the party office in Puducherry.

They joined the party in the presence of DMK leader and Opposition leader in the Assembly R. Siva. Those who joined DMK were mostly from Ariankuppam and Mannadipet Assembly constituency.

