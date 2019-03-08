DJ to spin heady mix this evening

Afro beats, grime and trap are in the heady mix of entertainment this Saturday night at The Storytellers’ Bar in The Promenade Hotel.

Good, Mostly Bad, who is known to spin out heavy bass, dance floor-stomping sounds from an array of genres gets rolling at 8.30 p.m.

Good, Mostly Bad is Gurmehar Bedi's music selection as a DJ and her productions are bass heavy, riddled with numerous percussive elements and overlaid with her signature warped spoken word/rapping and the unexpected cohesiveness to the layers of her choice of sounds.