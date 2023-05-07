Diversification key to avoid obsolescence, says L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

May 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Diversification of services is imperative for some legacy enterprises to survive to avoid obsolescence due to the changes driven by technology, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.

Addressing an orientation workshop for artisans/exporters on exports and the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative to augment global exports under the auspices of the Department of Posts, Ms. Soundararajan said several traditionally popular service models were losing their relevance due to technology-driven disruptions.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Modi government had been engaged in efforts to revive enterprises such as Railways, Posts and Radio with a large number of dedicated employees, which had a focus on serving the rural sectors. The postal department is among the ones that had been earmarked for a turnaround, she said.

She pointed out that the post office used to be heavily relied upon by people wanting to exchange information with each other. But due to technological developments, people gradually stopped the habit of writing letters. The demand for postal services has also decreased. “At the same time, it is important to provide employment to the large number of staff employed in postal services,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Lt. Governor cited the example of one of the oldest post offices in Tamil Nadu in Kodambakkam, Chennai. When the post office was about to be shut down due to dwindling demand, she had, along with the local community, organised protest against the closure proposal.

Now many savings schemes have been introduced to help the people like ‘Wealth Savings Scheme’. Due to this, the postal department is now working to improve and help the people, she added.

J. Charukesi, Chief Post Master General, T.N. Circle, G. Natarajan, Post Master General, Chennai, and other officials participated.