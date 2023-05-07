HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diversification key to avoid obsolescence, says L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

Several traditionally popular service models were losing their relevance due to technology-driven disruptions, she says

May 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. File

Diversification of services is imperative for some legacy enterprises to survive to avoid obsolescence due to the changes driven by technology, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.

Addressing an orientation workshop for artisans/exporters on exports and the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra initiative to augment global exports under the auspices of the Department of Posts, Ms. Soundararajan said several traditionally popular service models were losing their relevance due to technology-driven disruptions.

According to the Lt. Governor, the Modi government had been engaged in efforts to revive enterprises such as Railways, Posts and Radio with a large number of dedicated employees, which had a focus on serving the rural sectors. The postal department is among the ones that had been earmarked for a turnaround, she said.

She pointed out that the post office used to be heavily relied upon by people wanting to exchange information with each other. But due to technological developments, people gradually stopped the habit of writing letters. The demand for postal services has also decreased. “At the same time, it is important to provide employment to the large number of staff employed in postal services,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Lt. Governor cited the example of one of the oldest post offices in Tamil Nadu in Kodambakkam, Chennai. When the post office was about to be shut down due to dwindling demand, she had, along with the local community, organised protest against the closure proposal.

Now many savings schemes have been introduced to help the people like ‘Wealth Savings Scheme’. Due to this, the postal department is now working to improve and help the people, she added.

J. Charukesi, Chief Post Master General, T.N. Circle, G. Natarajan, Post Master General, Chennai, and other officials participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.