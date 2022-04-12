District Green Champion award for Pondicherry University

Honour given to the institute for implementing Swachhta action plan

The university headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh implemented several sustainable development and climate change-related initiatives over the past four years, says a press release.

Pondicherry University has bagged the District Green Champion award for implementing the Swachhta action plan through best green practices and sustainability index activities that are in line with sustainable waste management, water management, energy management, sanitation, hygiene and greenery management.

According to a release, the university headed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh had implemented several sustainable development and climate change-related initiatives over the past four years. These programmes complemented the Swachhata action plan, flagship programmes, multiple sustainable development goals, and mandatory requirements of the University Grants Commission.

In recognition of the initiatives, the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Government of India, recognised the university with the District Green Champion award for 2021-22.

The award was received by Assistant Registrar (Public Relations) K. Mahesh and Dr. M. Nandhivarman, coordinator, Green Campus from District Collector E. Vallavan, recently.

One of the major reasons for Pondicherry University to pioneer in these initiatives and receive the award has been the efficient cooperation among various wings and departments including Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering, the office of Green Campus, research scholars, students and various service providers and stakeholders, the release added.