District Collector inspects Kanakan lake

Puducherry district Collector Purva Garg inspecting Kanakan lake. Photo: Special Arrangement

PUDUCHERRY:

10 November 2021 12:11 IST

Ms. Garg visited the lake along with environment activists following a report in The Hindu on Monday highlighting the present plight of the lake.

District Collector Purva Garg has sought a report from the Irrigation wing of the Public Works Department on the state of de-silting work of Kanakan lake.

According to members, who accompanied her to the lake on Tuesday, the Collector expressed her unhappiness over the dumping of garbage in the lake which was rejuvenated two years ago.

She also asked a report from the Health Division of PWD about the operations of the Sewage Treatment Plant and mechanism available to monitor the quality of water in the lake.

The Collector agreed to form a collective comprising official of Departments concerned and civil society organisations for the proper upkeep of the lake.

“Collaboration of all stakeholders will definitely pave the way towards making Kanakan lake, a prime spot for water conservation, biodiversity and a place for recreation,” Probir Banerjee of PondyCan said.