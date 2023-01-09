ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Villupuram

January 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Collector inaugurated the distribution; gift packs will be distributed to over 6.15 lakh ration cardholders through 1,254 ration shops in the district

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers for all ration cardholders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps began in Villupuram district on Monday. The gift pack contains one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and cash gift of ₹1,000.

Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the distribution of the gift hampers to cardholders at Odiathur in Mugaiyur panchayat in Villupuram district. According to a press release, the Pongal gift packs would be distributed to more than 6.15 lakh ration cardholders in Villupuram district through 1,254 ration shops in the coming days. The beneficiaries included 434 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families living in camps.

