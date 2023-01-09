HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins in Villupuram

Collector inaugurated the distribution; gift packs will be distributed to over 6.15 lakh ration cardholders through 1,254 ration shops in the district

January 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers for all ration cardholders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps began in Villupuram district on Monday. The gift pack contains one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a sugarcane and cash gift of ₹1,000.

Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the distribution of the gift hampers to cardholders at Odiathur in Mugaiyur panchayat in Villupuram district. According to a press release, the Pongal gift packs would be distributed to more than 6.15 lakh ration cardholders in Villupuram district through 1,254 ration shops in the coming days. The beneficiaries included 434 Sri Lankan Tamil refugee families living in camps.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.