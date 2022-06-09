Distribution of plastic ban stickers, cloth bags mark Environment Day

Chief Minister releases Environmental Survey Report 2021 – 22

The flagging off of an environmental awareness LED display and release of single use plastic (SUP) ban stickers were among the various programmes held recently as part of World Environment Day celebrations. The Department of Science, Technology and Environment and Puducherry Pollution Control Committee co-hosted a variety of events from June 2 to mark the occasion. The theme this year was “Only One Earth“, focussing on living sustainably in harmony with nature. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flagged off an environmental awareness van in the presence of Annibal Kennedy, MLA, R. Smitha, STEC Secretary and other officials. The Chief Minister also released the Environmental Survey Report 2021 – 22 and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions. A Tamil Pattimandram chaired by orator Kalaimamani Solomon Pappaiah and his team on the topic ‘Major Role in Environment Protection is by Public (or) Government?’ was another highlight. The events held over the four-day celebrations, included distribution of cloth bags under Swachhta action plan and handing over of automatic sanitisers and non-chlorinated biomedical waste bags to the Health Department. Volunteers also undertook a clean-up activity at the mangroves in Thengaithittu lagoon near the Art and Craft Village, Murungapakkam with involvement of NGOs. R. Baskar, MLA in Ariyankuppam constituency inaugurated the event. A tree plantation drive was also carried out at Art and Craft Village and Women’s Polytechnic, Lawspet.