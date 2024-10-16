Distribution of free rice, sugar for Deepavali to begin on October 21

The distribution of the Deepavali festival offer of free rice and sugar will commence on October 21, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

Mr. Rangasamy told mediapersons that preparations were under way to distribute the previously announced Deepavali gift of 10 kg rice and 2 kg sugar to all ration card holders through fair price outlets.

The Chief Minister, who has assured of reopening ration shops that were shuttered in the wake of migrating to the DBT scheme of cash in lieu of rice, said while the PDS outlets would be opened on October 21, steps would be taken to continue providing free rice every month to red card holders. Funds to meet the salary payment requirement has also been set apart, he said.

As already announced in Puducherry, the allowance for differently abled persons has been increased by Rs.1,000 and will take effect in November.

The increased outgo for the government from this hike, that will reach over 21,000 beneficiaries in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, is to the tune of an additional Rs 24.50 crore annually, the Chief Minister said.

On the surfacing of land scams involving temple property, Mr. Rangasamy said all temple lands were being surveyed and the data will be published online in the government portal.

Pressed on any political significance to his picture appearing on the cut-outs for the maiden conference of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that is scheduled for October 27 at Vikravandi near here, Mr. Rangasamy quipped that “it was purely the choice of those who are putting my picture on the banner”.

Mr. Rangasamy, who is known to share cordial ties with Mr. Vijay, also wished the conference all success.