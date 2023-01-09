HamberMenu
Distribute rice to beneficiaries through PDS outlets, CPI (M) tells Puducherry government

The party, in a resolution, said the remitting of money into the accounts of beneficiaries had led to closure of PDS shops, where staff had not been paid for several months

January 09, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the territorial administration to discard the policy of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, for its free rice scheme.

The party adopted a resolution regarding the free rice scheme at its State committee meeting held in Puducherry on Saturday. The government should distribute rice for the beneficiaries through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets instead of remitting money into the account of beneficiaries. The DBT mode had led to the closure of ration (PDS) shops in the Union Territory. The staff of the outlets have not been paid salaries for the past several months. The government should immediately disburse salaries pending for over 50 months to the staff, and open all the outlets, the resolution said.

The government should also distribute 20 kg free rice to red ration card holders and 10 kg to yellow card holders through PDS outlets, it said.

CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan and party secretary R. Rajangam were among those attended the meeting.

