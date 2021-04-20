Dispel people’s fear, Stalin tells government

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the State government should not think that its role in tackling COVID-19 was over after promulgating restrictions such as a lockdown as it had the duty to dispel the fear among the people.

In a statement, he said the government should ensure that not only government hospitals, but also private hospitals were ready with adequate beds and medical professionals to deal with the situation.

Pointing out that the circumstances in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra had caused enormous pain owing to inadequate hospitals, doctors and vaccines, Mr. Stalin said the Centre should pay attention to the situation. “The BJP government at the Centre should help the State government without any political motive. It should come out with welfare schemes since people are likely to lose their jobs in the wake of the pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the priority of the Centre and the State government should be prevention, protection and assistance to those who had lost their livelihood.

He also called upon people to follow safety measures and not to come out unless it was extremely necessary.