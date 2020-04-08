Puducherry

Disinfectant tunnel installed at market

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurates the ‘disinfection tunnel’, at the entrance of the New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurates the ‘disinfection tunnel’, at the entrance of the New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

It was set up inside the New Bus Stand with help from CII

The government has scaled up preventive measures to ward off coronavirus by installing a disinfectant tunnel at the temporary vegetable market inside the New Bus Stand on Wednesday.

The "sanitizer" tunnel was installed in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry and Young Indians. The arch-like enclosure kept at the entrance of the bus stand was inaugurated by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the presence of Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao.

