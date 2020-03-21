Disinfect vehicles to check virus spread, transport operators told

The Transport Department has directed all categories of public transport operators to clean/disinfect vehicles to avoid spreading of COVID-19.

In a press note, Transport Commissioner A. S. Sivakumar said as the general population was using public transport vehicles like PRTC buses, stage carriage buses, contract carriages (minibuses), tourist buses, minivans, tourist taxis and autorickshaws for their daily transportation needs, it was necessary to prevent spread of corona virus in public transport vehicles.

Accordingly all owners/operators of public transport vehicles including PRTC buses were advised to clean/disinfect their vehicles thoroughly on daily basis so as to avoid the spreading of the viral infection through such vehicles.

Safety measures

The precaution was imperative as the novel coronavirus could spread from one person to other directly and or through carpets/floor mats and other materials commonly used by the public.

With regard to public transport vehicles, it is possible that the virus may spread through the carpets, seat covers, seating pipes, hand rails, etc which the passengers come in contact with while travelling in these vehicles, he said.

State-owned enterprise, PONLAIT, has joined the effort to raise public awareness about novel coronavirus by propagating personal hygiene messages on mill packets sold across its outlets in the city.