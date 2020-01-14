Disgruntled Congress MLA an ‘agent’ of BJP: government whip

Accusing Congress legislator N. Danavelou of playing into the hands of the BJP to destabilise the Congress government, Government Whip R. K. R Anantharaman on Tuesday said the Bahour MLA’s recent outburst against the Chief Minister was out of frustration that he was not able to topple the government.

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly along with other legislators, Mr. Anantharaman said, Mr. Danavelou had begun dissociating himself with the Congress ever since he started “hobnobbing” with the BJP, he added.

“Months ago, Mr. Danavelou along with an AIADMK legislator had approached an Independent MLA seeking support for toppling the government. The Independent legislator had informed the Chief Minister about the overtures made by Mr. Danavelou. It did not succeed and hence he started levelling false allegations and is behaving as an agent of BJP,” he said.

The photo opportunity Mr. Danavelou had with the AIADMK legislator after he first made the accusations against the government at Bahour was proof of his intentions behind the diatribe against Chief Minister Narayanasamy, Mr. Anantharaman claimed.

Also, his meeting with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had raised further suspicion, the government whip added.

‘Show proof’

Mr. Anantharaman said if Mr. Danavelou had proof of instances of misdeeds by the Chief Minister he should have submitted to the Lt. Governor or investigation agencies instead of making “wild” allegations.

Mr. Danavelou, who was denied ticket by All India N. R. Congress during last Assembly elections, should be “gracious” enough to the Chief Minister for accommodating him in Congress party, the whip said.

The Congress high command had taken a serious note of the conduct of the legislator, he added.