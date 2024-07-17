ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion on utilisation of funds for welfare of advocates held

Published - July 17, 2024 11:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Law Department held preliminary round of discussion with the members of Bar Associations of Puducherry and Karaikal region on the utilisation of Advocate Welfare Fund.

Law Secretary L. S. Satyamoorthy, in a release, said the meeting discussed the need to amend schedule of the Advocate Welfare Fund Act for the larger benefit of lawyers working in Puducherry and Karaikal. The meeting also discussed ways to increase the corpus of the fund.

Another round of discussion will be held in August. Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P. L. Amalraj, senior advocate G. Masilamani and president of Puducherry Bar Association C.P.D Ramesh were present, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US