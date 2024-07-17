Discussion on utilisation of funds for welfare of advocates held

The Law Department held preliminary round of discussion with the members of Bar Associations of Puducherry and Karaikal region on the utilisation of Advocate Welfare Fund.

Law Secretary L. S. Satyamoorthy, in a release, said the meeting discussed the need to amend schedule of the Advocate Welfare Fund Act for the larger benefit of lawyers working in Puducherry and Karaikal. The meeting also discussed ways to increase the corpus of the fund.

Another round of discussion will be held in August. Chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry P. L. Amalraj, senior advocate G. Masilamani and president of Puducherry Bar Association C.P.D Ramesh were present, the release said.

