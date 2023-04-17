ADVERTISEMENT

Discarded cables on road posing safety risk to road users removed

April 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The drive was launched on a directive from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who noticed the problem while travelling on that route

The Hindu Bureau

Staff of National Highways division of Public Works Department, removing unused cables to prevent vehicular accidents on the Puducherry-Tindivanam highway at Thattanchavady in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The National Highways division of the Public Works Department, launched a special drive on Monday to remove the traffic hazard posed by discarded cables on the road leading to the Tindivanam highway.

According to a PWD official, the drive was centred on the stretch between Muruga theatre and Gorimedu that joins the Tindivanam highway. The cables had been snapped by private operators and left in a heap on the medians on the route causing a safety risk to motorists.

An estimated 200 kg of dumped cables was removed from the stretch.

According to the official, the drive was launched on the basis of a directive from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who noticed the problem while travelling by that route recently.

