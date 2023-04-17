HamberMenu
Discarded cables on road posing safety risk to road users removed

The drive was launched on a directive from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who noticed the problem while travelling on that route

April 17, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Staff of National Highways division of Public Works Department, removing unused cables to prevent vehicular accidents on the Puducherry-Tindivanam highway at Thattanchavady in Puducherry on Monday.

Staff of National Highways division of Public Works Department, removing unused cables to prevent vehicular accidents on the Puducherry-Tindivanam highway at Thattanchavady in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The National Highways division of the Public Works Department, launched a special drive on Monday to remove the traffic hazard posed by discarded cables on the road leading to the Tindivanam highway.

According to a PWD official, the drive was centred on the stretch between Muruga theatre and Gorimedu that joins the Tindivanam highway. The cables had been snapped by private operators and left in a heap on the medians on the route causing a safety risk to motorists.

An estimated 200 kg of dumped cables was removed from the stretch.

According to the official, the drive was launched on the basis of a directive from Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who noticed the problem while travelling by that route recently.

